Thai Digital Content Industry Reaches THB50.6 Billion in 2024

Thailand's digital content industry has made a significant recovery, reaching a total value of 50.609 billion baht in 2024, according to a new report from the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa).

The annual study, conducted in collaboration with leading industry associations, showed an overall growth of 14% and a positive three-year forecast.

The findings are based on the 2024 study of Thailand’s digital content industry, which covers games, animation, characters, and e-books.

The study was a joint effort between depa, the Digital Content Association of Thailand (DCAT), the Thai Animation and Computer Graphics Association (TACGA), the Thai Game Software Industry Association (TGA), the Bangkok ACM SIGGRAPH Business Association, and IMC Outsourcing (Thailand).

The most notable growth came from the character industry, which saw an extraordinary 196% surge, achieving a value of 7.232 billion baht.

According to Anita Tantasirin, a board member of the Digital Content Association of Thailand, this was primarily driven by the global art toy trend, with character merchandising soaring by 506% to 6.078 billion baht.

The report highlights that Thai producers have successfully capitalised on the demand for products linked to major brands like Pop Mart, Qposket, Nendoroid, Funko Pop, and Cosbaby, showcasing their adaptability to international markets.