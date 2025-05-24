Thailand Unlocks Digital Future: Major Push to Boost Software and Services

Thailand's burgeoning software and digital service industries hold immense potential to catalyse economic growth and create new jobs, yet their current contribution to the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and overall employment remains modest, a new government analysis reveals.

According to findings from the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) under the Ministry of Commerce, the value of Thailand's software and digital service businesses reached 567,057 million Baht in 2023, marking a robust 9.79% expansion year-on-year.

The TPSO has identified three key segments poised for sustained growth and high profitability: the Software and Software Services sector, Digital Services, and Digital Content.

These areas are seen as crucial for driving the country's digital transformation and supporting its broader digital economy.

This comes as the world fully embraces the digital era, with artificial intelligence, software, and online platforms becoming indispensable business tools.

Global spending on IT services, as reported by Gartner, grew by 3.8% in 2023 to US$4.9 trillion, with a projected surge to US$5.3 trillion in 2024, a 7.5% increase.

TradeMap data further highlights the consistent growth in global telecommunications, computer, and information services trade.

While Thailand's information and communication sector contributed 2.82% to the national GDP in 2023 (and 4.63% of the service sector's GDP), this indicates significant room for expansion.

