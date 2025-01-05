Digital-content businesses taking more prominent role

The DBD said e-book publishers have generated the highest revenue and profits so far, with 3.97 billion baht in revenue and 107 million baht in profits generated in 2023.

E-book publishers gained positive sentiment from a transition towards the digital era and closure of many bookstores, causing people to read books via electronic devices, the department said.

The department noted character design has also played an important role in the digital-content market, saying that Thai characters like Plaplatootoo and Butterbear have won recognition among foreigners and can be further developed into other products like art toys.

However, DBD director general Auramon Supthaweethum pointed out challenges for Thailand in penetrating the digital content market. She noted that funds for hiring content creators and procuring digital tools are crucial for boosting the business’ growth.

Thai content creators have high potential to penetrate the digital-content market overseas if they have an opportunity to showcase their skill and boost economic value domestically, she explained.

She confirmed that public agencies have collaborated with the private sector to promote Thai digital content internationally, such as hosting exhibitions, boosting the potential of Thai content creators and promoting Thailand’s identity in production.