Lost baby elephant in Huai Kha Khaeng rescued safely after five-day search

On November 9, 2025, Jiradet Boonmak, director of the Wildlife Conservation Division of Protected Areas Regional Office 12 (Nakhon Sawan), said he had received a report from Permsak Kanitchachat, chief of Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary, confirming the successful rescue. The operation took place between Ban Khao Mainuan, Village 18, and Ban Pong Samsip, Village 3, in Rabam subdistrict, Lan Sak district of Uthai Thani province.
Officials managed to capture the baby elephant safely at 4.40pm on November 9 after five days of continuous searching. Following the rescue, the sanctuary coordinated with veterinarians from Protected Areas Regional Office 12 and the Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Breeding Station to conduct an initial health examination and provide close care.
Permsak explained that the incident began on November 5 when Village 18 headman Chatree Niamhom reported that villagers had heard and seen a baby elephant separated from its herd near the forest edge bordering farmland. Heavy rainfall and flash floods at the time were believed to have swept the calf away from its mother.
On November 5, rangers from Checkpoint 5 used drones to search for the calf but found no trace. The next day, wildlife-tracking officers and the Wang Phai Forest Protection Unit, along with the village headman, followed footprints heading deeper into the forest near Checkpoint 7 at Ban Saothong but were forced to halt due to continuous rain and safety concerns over nearby herds.
On November 7, monks from Wat Pa Luang Pu Mun in Ban Saothong village reported that the calf had wandered into the temple grounds. Permsak ordered rangers to investigate, but the elephant panicked at the sight of dogs and fled back into the forest. Drones were flown again that evening, but still no sighting was made.
On November 8, Huai Kha Khaeng officials deployed monitoring and elephant-control units around the temple and tracked footprints indicating the calf was moving back toward Village 18, the area where it was first spotted.
By November 9, rangers and villagers were on alert in both the temple and forest zones. Around 4pm, Village 18 headman Chatree Niamhom reported a sighting near a plantation. Patrol teams and local residents joined forces to rescue the calf, finally capturing it safely at 4.40pm.
Jiradet praised the successful operation as a testament to strong cooperation between rangers and the local community — a key factor in protecting wildlife and natural resources.
Veterinary teams from Regional Office 12 and the Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Breeding Station have since entered the area to monitor the elephant’s condition and will provide further updates on its recovery.