Heavy rainfall and flash floods lead to temporary closure of Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary

Chayaporn Amradit, Director of the Office of Conservation Area 12 (Nakhon Sawan), reported the ongoing impacts of heavy rainfall that began on November 2 and continued through the morning of November 3, 2025. The rainfall affected Kamphaeng Phet, Tak, and Uthai Thani provinces, leading to flash floods and landslides in several conservation areas.

As a result, Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary has announced the temporary closure of its nature tourism activities due to flash flooding, which poses a risk to travel and impacts tourism operations. The closure started on November 4, 2025, and will remain in effect until the situation returns to normal.

In Klong Wang Chao National Park, landslides occurred on some routes leading to Tae Dam Waterfall, though officials have cleared the paths for vehicles. The water level in Klong Wang Chao has risen, damaging part of the stone dam, while the entrance bridge to the WJ4 (Mae Ya Ma) ranger station has been destroyed by floodwaters. Local authorities are now assessing the damage and planning repairs.

Klong Lan National Park has also experienced multiple landslides, particularly along the route leading to the park staff's residence and Klong Lan Waterfall. However, staff have cleared the roads in cooperation with local authorities and utilities, ensuring that the area is accessible for tourists.