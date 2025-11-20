Meet “Pratu Pha” and “Srinarong”: Thailand’s long-lost goodwill elephants the nation hopes to bring home

The fate of two Thai elephants in Sri Lanka — Pratu Pha and Srinarong — has once again captured public attention.



Decades after leaving their homeland as symbols of friendship, both remain in foreign temples under growing concerns over their welfare and declining health. Following the successful repatriation of Phlai Sak Surin in 2023, public campaigns and elephant-welfare groups in Thailand are now calling for the return of the remaining two goodwill elephants.

New diplomatic push: Thailand opens formal talks with Sri Lanka

On November 19, 2025, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Suchart Chomklin held talks with Edirisinghe Arachchilage Sriyani Wijayanthi Edirisinghe, Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Thailand, marking the first official step toward negotiating the elephants’ return.

The mission is not merely administrative — it is emotional and symbolic.



Elephants are deeply tied to Thai identity, and their long absence abroad has raised public concern. Thailand must now navigate delicate diplomacy to protect the animals’ welfare while preserving long-standing ties with Sri Lanka.