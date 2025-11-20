Meet “Pratu Pha” and “Srinarong”: Thailand’s long-lost goodwill elephants the nation hopes to bring home

The fate of two Thai elephants in Sri Lanka — Pratu Pha and Srinarong — has once again captured public attention.
Decades after leaving their homeland as symbols of friendship, both remain in foreign temples under growing concerns over their welfare and declining health. Following the successful repatriation of Phlai Sak Surin in 2023, public campaigns and elephant-welfare groups in Thailand are now calling for the return of the remaining two goodwill elephants.
On November 19, 2025, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Suchart Chomklin held talks with Edirisinghe Arachchilage Sriyani Wijayanthi Edirisinghe, Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Thailand, marking the first official step toward negotiating the elephants’ return.
The mission is not merely administrative — it is emotional and symbolic.
Elephants are deeply tied to Thai identity, and their long absence abroad has raised public concern. Thailand must now navigate delicate diplomacy to protect the animals’ welfare while preserving long-standing ties with Sri Lanka.
The first Thai elephant sent to Sri Lanka. Born and raised in Thailand, he was exported at the age of 6 and is now 51 years old, living at Suduhumpola Temple in Kandy.
The second of the pair sent in 2001. Now 29 years old, Srinarong resides at Kelaniya Temple in Ratnapura. In Sri Lanka he was renamed “Kandula Raja.”
He is considered a “twin cohort” of Phlai Sak Surin — both were donated in the same year.
Both elephants originally belonged to Somrot Khukittikasem, who later presented them to Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, before they were formally gifted to the President of Sri Lanka to support religious ceremonies.
In Sri Lankan Buddhist tradition, elephants — especially males with long ivory — symbolise royal dignity and are essential in sacred processions carrying relics of the Buddha.
Sri Lankan elephants (Elephas maximus maximus) rarely have tusks (only about 10% of males), whereas Thai elephants (Elephas maximus indicus) commonly do.
Thus Thailand’s tusked bulls are highly valued in major Buddhist festivals.
Former Thai ambassador Dr. Poldej Worachart recorded that in late 2000, Sri Lankan President Chandrika Kumaratunga requested two young male elephants for ceremonial duties as their existing temple elephants were ageing.
Queen Sirikit approved the request as a gesture of goodwill, and the Thai government selected Sak Surin and Srinarong based on their ideal attributes.
According to the Department of National Parks, at least 20 Thai elephants were sent overseas between 1987 and 2016 to Sri Lanka, Denmark, Japan, Sweden and Australia.
Today, Thailand no longer exports elephants.
Any wildlife exchanges must meet strict welfare and international standards.
This ongoing effort to retrieve Pratu Pha and Srinarong reflects Thailand’s deep cultural bond with elephants — and serves as a diplomatic test in balancing international friendship with ethical animal care.