Thailand turning to Sri Lankan workers to cope with Cambodian exodus, official says

Thailand's ageing population and shrinking workforce have forced it to rely on at least 3 million registered foreign labourers across the agriculture, construction, and manufacturing sectors, data from the International Labour Organisation showed.

More than 30,000 workers from Sri Lanka have already registered, and 10,000 will be sent to Thailand in the first stage, Labour Minister Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit told reporters, adding that it would also allow workers from Nepal, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and the Philippines to apply.