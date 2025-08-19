Cabinet approves two tax measures to help artists boost soft power

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved two tax measures, including a tax deduction for buyers of art pieces, aimed at supporting artists and promoting artworks as Thailand’s soft power, a deputy finance minister said.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat explained that one of the measures would allow buyers of visual art pieces to deduct the value of their purchases from their taxable income before tax calculation. The maximum deduction allowed is 100,000 baht.

Julapun clarified that purchases eligible for the deduction must be made between January 1 and December 31. The art pieces must be bought from national artists, artists who have been awarded the Sipathorn Artist Award, or artists registered with the Contemporary Visual Arts Office.