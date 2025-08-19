Cabinet approves two tax measures to help artists boost soft power

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved two tax measures, including a tax deduction for buyers of art pieces, aimed at supporting artists and promoting artworks as Thailand’s soft power, a deputy finance minister said.
Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat explained that one of the measures would allow buyers of visual art pieces to deduct the value of their purchases from their taxable income before tax calculation. The maximum deduction allowed is 100,000 baht.
Julapun clarified that purchases eligible for the deduction must be made between January 1 and December 31. The art pieces must be bought from national artists, artists who have been awarded the Sipathorn Artist Award, or artists registered with the Contemporary Visual Arts Office.
Works by national, registered, and awarded artists can also be purchased from companies, partnerships, legal entities, or foundations that sell the works and still be eligible for the tax deduction.
To qualify for the income tax deduction, buyers must present full tax receipts.
The second measure aims to reduce income tax for artists. Artists who pay tax under Article 40 (6) of the Revenue Code will now be able to exempt 60% of their revenue from tax calculation, up from the current 30%. This new measure will be permanent and take effect from this tax year, Julapun added.
The second measure will apply to all types of artists.
Julapun stated that the government expects these measures to boost art sales in Thailand to over 100 million baht and encourage artists to produce more works.
The measures are also expected to inspire the private sector to organise more national and international art exhibitions, which would further stimulate tourism, Julapun concluded.
“These two measures will help elevate Thailand’s soft power in the arts on the international stage,” he said.
