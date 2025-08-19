The Future AI of Thailand From SCB 10X - Pailin (Pie) Vichakul I Time to Talk EP.43

In this episode of Time to Talk, Pailin “Pie” Vichakul, CIO of SCB 10X, reveals how her leadership style blends lessons learned with bold strategies to take SCB 10X further than ever. She opens up about her approach to empowering teams, embracing innovation, and navigating the fast-changing world of tech.

From her perspective on AI’s transformative power to her ambitions to place SCB 10X among the top corporate venture capitals globally, this is a deep dive into the mindset of a leader shaping the future.