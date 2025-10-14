Heavy rain hits Bangkok, Central and Southern Thailand – Mariners beware

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Tuesday that the monsoon trough extends across the lower Central region, the upper South, and the East, while the southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, the lower South, and the Gulf of Thailand. At the same time, southeasterly winds are bringing humid air over the Northeast.

Isolated heavy rain is expected in the Northeast, lower Central areas including Bangkok, the East, and the South. Residents in these regions are advised to remain alert to heavy rainfall and potential accumulation that could cause flash flooding.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are forecast to reach around 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in areas affected by thundershowers. All vessels are advised to navigate with caution and avoid thundershower zones.