Heavy rain hits Bangkok, Central and Southern Thailand – Mariners beware

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Tuesday that the monsoon trough extends across the lower Central region, the upper South, and the East, while the southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, the lower South, and the Gulf of Thailand. At the same time, southeasterly winds are bringing humid air over the Northeast.
Isolated heavy rain is expected in the Northeast, lower Central areas including Bangkok, the East, and the South. Residents in these regions are advised to remain alert to heavy rainfall and potential accumulation that could cause flash flooding.
Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are forecast to reach around 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in areas affected by thundershowers. All vessels are advised to navigate with caution and avoid thundershower zones.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 23-24 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 32-33 °C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Ayutthaya, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, and Saraburi. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 30-33 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Trang and Satun. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C.Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C.