Rain not over yet, Bangkok and East drenched as monsoon moves in

It said a strong southwesterly monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, the lower South and the Gulf of Thailand, bringing a 70% chance of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in some areas. Residents are advised to be aware of flash floods and runoff in low-lying areas.

The department also cautioned sailors to proceed with care as waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are about one metre high, and over two metres in areas with thunderstorms.