Rain not over yet, Bangkok and East drenched as monsoon moves in

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2025

The Meteorological Department on Sunday (October 12) warned of heavy rain and thunderstorms across Bangkok, surrounding provinces, the East and the South, as the monsoon trough moves over the lower Central, Eastern and upper Southern regions.

It said a strong southwesterly monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, the lower South and the Gulf of Thailand, bringing a 70% chance of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in some areas. Residents are advised to be aware of flash floods and runoff in low-lying areas.

The department also cautioned sailors to proceed with care as waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are about one metre high, and over two metres in areas with thunderstorms.

Weather forecast for 24 hours (from 6am Oct 12 to 6am Oct 13)

Bangkok and vicinity:

  • Thunderstorms cover 70% of the area with heavy rain in some places.
  • Temperature: 24–26°C minimum, 33–35°C maximum.
  • Variable winds 10–20 km/h.

North:

  • Thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
  • Temperature: 22–25°C minimum, 33–35°C maximum.
  • Easterly winds 5–15 km/h.

Northeast:

  • Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, especially in Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.
  • Temperature: 21–25°C minimum, 32–34°C maximum.
  • Easterly winds 10–20 km/h.

Central:

  • Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in some parts of Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon.
  • Temperature: 23–25°C minimum, 31–35°C maximum.
  • Easterly winds 10–20 km/h.

East:

  • Thunderstorms in 70% of the area with heavy rain in some parts of Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Temperature: 23–25°C minimum, 31–35°C maximum.
  • Variable winds 15–30 km/h.
  • Waves about 1 metre high, exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

South (east coast):

  • Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in some parts of Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
  • Temperature: 22–24°C minimum, 32–34°C maximum.

From Prachuap Khiri Khan northward: Variable winds 15–30 km/h, waves about 1 metre, over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

From Chumphon southward: Southwesterly winds 15–30 km/h, waves about 1 metre, over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

South (west coast):

  • Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in some parts of Trang and Satun.
  • Temperature: 23–25°C minimum, 30–32°C maximum.
  • Southwesterly winds 15–30 km/h.
  • Waves about 1 metre, over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
