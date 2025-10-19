TMD warns of heavy rain in South and thunderstorms in Bangkok

Easterly and southeasterly winds are prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the country, and the Andaman Sea. Thundershowers are expected across the upper regions, while fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in the South.
The TMD advised people, especially those in southern provinces, to beware of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and possible flash flooding, and to avoid travelling through areas prone to repeated inundation.
Winds and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach around one metre in height, rising to over two metres in thundershower areas. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy conditions.
Meanwhile, tropical storm Fengshen, currently over Luzon in the Philippines, is expected to move into the upper South China Sea later today. The storm is forecast to approach southern Hainan, China, and the central coast of Vietnam between October 21 and 23.
At the same time, a high-pressure system from China will extend over southern China and upper Vietnam.
Although the storm is not expected to move towards Thailand, its influence will bring isolated rain and strong winds to the country’s northeastern region.
Today’s weather forecast (6am today to 6am tomorrow)
North: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun; Minimum temperature 21-25 °C; Maximum temperature 32–35 °C.
Northeast: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani; Minimum temperature 22-25 °C; Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon; Minimum temperature 23-26 °C; Maximum temperature 31-35 °C.
East: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat; Minimum temperature 24–26 °C; Maximum temperature 32-35 °C.
South (East Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat; Minimum temperature 23–25 °C; Maximum temperature 29-32 °C.
South (West Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Krabi, Trang, and Satun; Minimum temperature 23-26 °C; Maximum temperature 29-32 °C.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Scattered thundershowers; Minimum temperature 25-27 °C; Maximum temperature 33–35 °C.