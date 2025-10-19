TMD warns of heavy rain in South and thunderstorms in Bangkok

Easterly and southeasterly winds are prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the country, and the Andaman Sea. Thundershowers are expected across the upper regions, while fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in the South.

The TMD advised people, especially those in southern provinces, to beware of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and possible flash flooding, and to avoid travelling through areas prone to repeated inundation.

Winds and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach around one metre in height, rising to over two metres in thundershower areas. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy conditions.