Countdown to the National Games! Feel the Buzz in Hong Kong as China’s Biggest National Multisport Event Approaches

It will be the first time for the Games, the country’s highest-level and largest national multisport event, to span multiple hosting locations, with the Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macao staging events on home soil in an unprecedented joint venture.
Hong Kong, Guangdong and Macao are united in the vision for a green, inclusive, open, and clean National Games, striving to organise a simple, safe and wonderful event. Preparations for the competitions to be held in Hong Kong are in full swing. Various test events and the mass participation event Bowling Finals have been completed successfully, ensuring all aspects meet the highest standards and provide the best experience for athletes and spectators alike.
During the Games, elite athletes from across China will gather in Hong Kong to compete for top honours in eight disciplines, including fencing, golf, and rugby sevens.
|
Competition
|
Venue
|
Date
|
Ticket prices
(in Renminbi)
|
Beach Volleyball
|
Victoria Park
|
2025.10.31 – 11.8; 11.10
|
From 100 to 200
|
Handball (Men)
|
Kai Tak Arena, Kai Tak Sports Park
|
2025.11.1 – 5; 11.7 – 8; 11.10
|
From 50 to 300
|
Basketball (Men’s U22)
|
Hong Kong Coliseum
|
2025.11.10 – 20
|
From 80 to 500
|
Rugby Sevens
|
Kai Tak Stadium, Kai Tak Sports Park
|
2025.11.12 – 14
|
From 100 to 300
|
Golf
|
Hong Kong Golf Club – Fanling Golf Course
|
2025.11.13 – 16
|
From 50 to 200
|
Track Cycling
|
Hong Kong Velodrome
|
2025.11.13 – 17
|
From 80 to 200
|
Triathlon
|
Central Harbourfront Event Space and Victoria Harbour
|
2025.11.15 – 16
|
100
|
Fencing
|
Kai Tak Arena, Kai Tak Sports Park
|
2025.11.15 – 20
|
From 100 to 300
Hong Kong will also co-host two cross-boundary events of the NG, namely the marathon and road cycling in November, as well as staging four competition events of the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities (NGD) and the 9th National Special Olympic Games (NSOG) in December.
|
Competition
|
Venue
|
Date
|
Ticket prices
(in Renminbi)
|
Special Olympics Table Tennis
|
Tsuen Wan Sports Centre
|
2025.12.3 – 9
|
Free admission through prior real-name registration
|
Boccia
|
Kai Tak Arena, Kai Tak Sports Park
|
2025.12.9 – 14
|
20
|
Wheelchair Fencing
|
Ma On Shan Sports Centre
|
2025.12.9 – 14
|
Para Table Tennis (TT11)
|
Tsuen Wan Sports Centre
|
2025.12.11 – 14
Ticket for the events in Hong Kong will be sold in the form of half-day or full-day passes, with prices starting as low as RMB50 for the NG competitions, and a uniform price of RMB20 for all events of the 12th NGD and the 9th NSOG.
As a lively and well-connected cosmopolitan metropolis with a strategic location in Asia and well-developed transport links, Hong Kong is an ideal international sports destination for both competitors and supporters from around the globe. Substantial investment in sports development and state-of-the-art facilities further reinforce Hong Kong’s status as an international sports hub.
By co-hosting the NG for the first time, Hong Kong is embracing this opportunity not only to display the city’s capability in organising major sports events, but also to demonstrate its commitment to the integrated development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.
Hong Kong stands out as a top tourist hotspot in Asia and a premier hub for mega events. With its delightful climate in November and December, the city offers an ideal setting for visitors to explore and enjoy.
During the National Games, eight “pop-up” NG Routes, which cover competition venues and surrounding distinctive landmarks, have been designed to invite visitors to immerse themselves in the excitement of the NG and explore the various arts, cultural and leisure destinations of the city.
We are excited to highlight three routes that showcase the city’s vibrant culture:
To enrich the visits with fun and interaction, visitors can scan the WebAR QR code for an interactive AR experience that blends information with entertainment.
Beyond the excitement of the NG, visitors can also immerse themselves in the city’s world-class events and experience Hong Kong’s unique charm.
You are warmly invited to join us in Hong Kong this November and December to witness the excitement of the NG and discover the city’s distinctive allure. For the latest schedules, venue details, and ticketing information of the Games, please visit the official website.