Countdown to the National Games! Feel the Buzz in Hong Kong as China’s Biggest National Multisport Event Approaches

MONDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2025

With just weeks to go before the start of the 15th National Games (NG), excitement is building among the co-host jurisdictions of Hong Kong, Guangdong, and Macao in anticipation of this monumental milestone for China’s Greater Bay Area.

It will be the first time for the Games, the country’s highest-level and largest national multisport event, to span multiple hosting locations, with the Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macao staging events on home soil in an unprecedented joint venture.

Hong Kong, Guangdong and Macao are united in the vision for a green, inclusive, open, and clean National Games, striving to organise a simple, safe and wonderful event. Preparations for the competitions to be held in Hong Kong are in full swing. Various test events and the mass participation event Bowling Finals have been completed successfully, ensuring all aspects meet the highest standards and provide the best experience for athletes and spectators alike.  

Engage in the “National Games GOAL’n GO”, an immersive AR experience that blends education and entertainment across eight unique National Games Routes, transforming your journey to competition venues into a playful, citywide adventure. (Source: National Games Coordination Office (Hong Kong))


Eight major competitions with half-day passes from RMB50

During the Games, elite athletes from across China will gather in Hong Kong to compete for top honours in eight disciplines, including fencing, golf, and rugby sevens.

Competition

Venue

Date

Ticket prices 

(in Renminbi)

Beach Volleyball

Victoria Park

2025.10.31 – 11.8; 11.10

From 100 to 200

Handball (Men)

Kai Tak Arena, Kai Tak Sports Park

2025.11.1 – 5; 11.7 – 8; 11.10

From 50 to 300

Basketball (Men’s U22)

Hong Kong Coliseum

2025.11.10 – 20

From 80 to 500

Rugby Sevens

Kai Tak Stadium, Kai Tak Sports Park

2025.11.12 – 14

From 100 to 300

Golf

Hong Kong Golf Club – Fanling Golf Course

2025.11.13 – 16

From 50 to 200

Track Cycling

Hong Kong Velodrome

2025.11.13 – 17

From 80 to 200

Triathlon

Central Harbourfront Event Space and Victoria Harbour

2025.11.15 – 16

100

Fencing

Kai Tak Arena, Kai Tak Sports Park

2025.11.15 – 20

From 100 to 300

 

Interact with the National Games mascots in AR to snap a selfie or film a fun video together in real time. Then share it right away to create your own unique National Games memories. (Source: National Games Coordination Office (Hong Kong))

Hong Kong will also co-host two cross-boundary events of the NG, namely the marathon and road cycling in November, as well as staging four competition events of the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities (NGD) and the 9th National Special Olympic Games (NSOG) in December.

Competition

Venue

Date

Ticket prices 

(in Renminbi)

Special Olympics Table Tennis

Tsuen Wan Sports Centre

2025.12.3 – 9

Free admission through prior real-name registration

Boccia

Kai Tak Arena, Kai Tak Sports Park

2025.12.9 – 14

20

Wheelchair Fencing

Ma On Shan Sports Centre

2025.12.9 – 14

Para Table Tennis (TT11)

Tsuen Wan Sports Centre

2025.12.11 – 14

Ticket for the events in Hong Kong will be sold in the form of half-day or full-day passes, with prices starting as low as RMB50 for the NG competitions, and a uniform price of RMB20 for all events of the 12th NGD and the 9th NSOG.

Get ready for exhilarating action at the 50,000-seat Kai Tak Stadium, where top rugby sevens players will battle for National Games honours.


Hong Kong – International Sports Hub

As a lively and well-connected cosmopolitan metropolis with a strategic location in Asia and well-developed transport links, Hong Kong is an ideal international sports destination for both competitors and supporters from around the globe.  Substantial investment in sports development and state-of-the-art facilities further reinforce Hong Kong’s status as an international sports hub.

By co-hosting the NG for the first time, Hong Kong is embracing this opportunity not only to display the city’s capability in organising major sports events, but also to demonstrate its commitment to the integrated development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Victoria Park, a popular spot in the bustling city, will be transformed into a vibrant venue for the National Games beach volleyball event.


Eight Routes to Roam Hong Kong

Hong Kong stands out as a top tourist hotspot in Asia and a premier hub for mega events. With its delightful climate in November and December, the city offers an ideal setting for visitors to explore and enjoy.

During the National Games, eight “pop-up” NG Routes, which cover competition venues and surrounding distinctive landmarks, have been designed to invite visitors to immerse themselves in the excitement of the NG and explore the various arts, cultural and leisure destinations of the city.

National Games Route in Kai Tak: The Kowloon Walled City Park, near Kai Tak Sports Park, is hosting a special movie set exhibition recreating classic scenes from the Best Film at Hong Kong Film Awards, &quot;Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In&quot;.

We are excited to highlight three routes that showcase the city’s vibrant culture:

  • Experience the dynamic character of Hong Kong Island by exploring key spots such as Tamar Park, the Central and Western District Promenade, and Tai Kwun. This route features tranquil green spaces with impressive harbour views, a vibrant waterfront promenade and an iconic heritage and arts hub, offering an inspiring blend of urban relaxation, culture, and sightseeing.
  • Discover Kowloon’s transformation by visiting landmark destinations such as the brand-new Kai Tak Stadium & Kai Tak Gallery, the bustling Kai Tak Mall and Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground, the tranquil Sung Wong Toi Garden, and the historic Kowloon Walled City Park. This route showcases the district’s fusion of sporting achievement, modern living, and rich local heritage.
  • Enjoy the charm of the New Territories ranging from the scenic Tsuen Wan Ferry Pier to the well-equipped Tsuen Wan Sports Centre, the Tsuen Wan West Promenade and its captivating sunset views, as well as the Sam Tung Uk Museum located at the site of a former Hakka walled village and home to the Hong Kong Intangible Cultural Heritage Centre. This journey offers a refreshing combination of waterfront leisure, sports facilities, and a fascinating look into Hong Kong’s cultural heritage.

National Games Route in Tsuen Wan: Explore the city past and present! Sam Tung Uk Museum is a 200-year-old declared monument that provides fascinating and authentic insights into the traditional lifestyle of Hong Kong villagers.

To enrich the visits with fun and interaction, visitors can scan the WebAR QR code for an interactive AR experience that blends information with entertainment.

Beyond the excitement of the NG, visitors can also immerse themselves in the city’s world-class events and experience Hong Kong’s unique charm.

The Shenzhen Bay Port connecting Shenzhen and Hong Kong will form part of the route for the National Games cross-boundary marathon, giving full play to the important role of the 15th National Games in promoting regional integration and integrated development of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao.

You are warmly invited to join us in Hong Kong this November and December to witness the excitement of the NG and discover the city’s distinctive allure. For the latest schedules, venue details, and ticketing information of the Games, please visit the official website.

National Games Route in Central: Tai Kwun is an arts and cultural landmark revitalised from the former Central Police Station Compound, Central Magistracy and former Victoria Prison Compound, that regularly hosts various arts and cultural activities.

