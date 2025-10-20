Countdown to the National Games! Feel the Buzz in Hong Kong as China’s Biggest National Multisport Event Approaches

Hong Kong will also co-host two cross-boundary events of the NG, namely the marathon and road cycling in November, as well as staging four competition events of the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities (NGD) and the 9th National Special Olympic Games (NSOG) in December.

Competition Venue Date Ticket prices (in Renminbi) Special Olympics Table Tennis Tsuen Wan Sports Centre 2025.12.3 – 9 Free admission through prior real-name registration Boccia Kai Tak Arena, Kai Tak Sports Park 2025.12.9 – 14 20 Wheelchair Fencing Ma On Shan Sports Centre 2025.12.9 – 14 Para Table Tennis (TT11) Tsuen Wan Sports Centre 2025.12.11 – 14

Ticket for the events in Hong Kong will be sold in the form of half-day or full-day passes, with prices starting as low as RMB50 for the NG competitions, and a uniform price of RMB20 for all events of the 12th NGD and the 9th NSOG.



Hong Kong – International Sports Hub

As a lively and well-connected cosmopolitan metropolis with a strategic location in Asia and well-developed transport links, Hong Kong is an ideal international sports destination for both competitors and supporters from around the globe. Substantial investment in sports development and state-of-the-art facilities further reinforce Hong Kong’s status as an international sports hub.

By co-hosting the NG for the first time, Hong Kong is embracing this opportunity not only to display the city’s capability in organising major sports events, but also to demonstrate its commitment to the integrated development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.



Eight Routes to Roam Hong Kong

Hong Kong stands out as a top tourist hotspot in Asia and a premier hub for mega events. With its delightful climate in November and December, the city offers an ideal setting for visitors to explore and enjoy.

During the National Games, eight “pop-up” NG Routes, which cover competition venues and surrounding distinctive landmarks, have been designed to invite visitors to immerse themselves in the excitement of the NG and explore the various arts, cultural and leisure destinations of the city.

We are excited to highlight three routes that showcase the city’s vibrant culture:

Experience the dynamic character of Hong Kong Island by exploring key spots such as Tamar Park, the Central and Western District Promenade, and Tai Kwun. This route features tranquil green spaces with impressive harbour views, a vibrant waterfront promenade and an iconic heritage and arts hub, offering an inspiring blend of urban relaxation, culture, and sightseeing.

Discover Kowloon’s transformation by visiting landmark destinations such as the brand-new Kai Tak Stadium & Kai Tak Gallery, the bustling Kai Tak Mall and Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground, the tranquil Sung Wong Toi Garden, and the historic Kowloon Walled City Park. This route showcases the district’s fusion of sporting achievement, modern living, and rich local heritage.

Enjoy the charm of the New Territories ranging from the scenic Tsuen Wan Ferry Pier to the well-equipped Tsuen Wan Sports Centre, the Tsuen Wan West Promenade and its captivating sunset views, as well as the Sam Tung Uk Museum located at the site of a former Hakka walled village and home to the Hong Kong Intangible Cultural Heritage Centre. This journey offers a refreshing combination of waterfront leisure, sports facilities, and a fascinating look into Hong Kong’s cultural heritage.

To enrich the visits with fun and interaction, visitors can scan the WebAR QR code for an interactive AR experience that blends information with entertainment.

Beyond the excitement of the NG, visitors can also immerse themselves in the city’s world-class events and experience Hong Kong’s unique charm.

You are warmly invited to join us in Hong Kong this November and December to witness the excitement of the NG and discover the city’s distinctive allure. For the latest schedules, venue details, and ticketing information of the Games, please visit the official website.