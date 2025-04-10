Spectacular “Micro Full Moon” to appear on Thai New Year night

The moon orbits the Earth in an elliptical path, taking around 27.3 days to complete one revolution. Each month, there are days when the moon is at its closest and farthest distances from Earth.

The closest point is known as perigee, with an average distance of roughly 357,000 kilometres, while the farthest point is called apogee, averaging around 406,000 kilometres.

These varying distances result in the apparent size of the full moon changing slightly — a natural phenomenon that is entirely consistent with scientific principles. Suparerk noted that the moon reaching its closest or farthest point from Earth does not always coincide with the full moon phase.