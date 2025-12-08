SET to delist JKN, allows temporary trading December 18–26

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has announced it will delist the securities of JKN Global Group (JKN) after finding that the company disclosed false information in its 2023 financial statements and its 2023 annual information form (Form 56-1 One Report).
SET said the falsified financial statements could seriously affect shareholders’ rights, investment decisions and the price of the securities, making the case subject to delisting under Clause 7(3) of the SET Regulations on Delisting of Securities, BE 2564 (2021).
Before the delisting takes effect, SET will allow JKN shares to be traded for seven business days, from December 18 to 26, under the following rules and conditions:
After the temporary trading period ends, SET will delist JKN securities from the exchange, effective from December 27 onwards.
SET urged shareholders and investors to exercise extreme caution when trading JKN shares, noting that the 2023 financial statements and 2023 Form 56-1 One Report disclosed via the SET system remain false and have not yet been corrected as ordered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The company has also not submitted its 2024 annual financial statements to date.
Following the delisting, shareholders and investors will still be able to monitor JKN’s financial position, operating results and Form 56-1 One Report via the SEC’s website at www.sec.or.th.