SET to delist JKN, allows temporary trading December 18–26

MONDAY, DECEMBER 08, 2025

The Stock Exchange of Thailand will delist JKN Global Group on December 27 2025 after false 2023 accounts, allowing a final seven-day trading window.

  • The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) is delisting JKN Global Group for disclosing false information in its 2023 financial statements.
  • Before the delisting is finalized, a temporary trading period for JKN shares will be permitted from December 18 to 26.
  • Trading during this period will be under special conditions, including requiring cash-only purchases and having no price limits on the first day.
  • The delisting of JKN securities will become effective on December 27, after the temporary trading window closes.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has announced it will delist the securities of JKN Global Group (JKN) after finding that the company disclosed false information in its 2023 financial statements and its 2023 annual information form (Form 56-1 One Report).

SET said the falsified financial statements could seriously affect shareholders’ rights, investment decisions and the price of the securities, making the case subject to delisting under Clause 7(3) of the SET Regulations on Delisting of Securities, BE 2564 (2021).

Before the delisting takes effect, SET will allow JKN shares to be traded for seven business days, from December 18 to 26, under the following rules and conditions:

  • JKN shares will be traded on a cash balance basis, meaning buyers must pay the full amount in cash before purchasing.
     
  • The NC (non-compliance) sign will be posted throughout the trading period to warn investors to exercise caution.
     
  • There will be no ceiling or floor limits, no dynamic price band and no auto-pause for JKN trading on December 18, the first day of trading, and these measures will remain suspended until the shares begin trading.
     
  • JKN securities will not be included in the calculation of the SET Index.

After the temporary trading period ends, SET will delist JKN securities from the exchange, effective from December 27 onwards.

SET urged shareholders and investors to exercise extreme caution when trading JKN shares, noting that the 2023 financial statements and 2023 Form 56-1 One Report disclosed via the SET system remain false and have not yet been corrected as ordered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 

The company has also not submitted its 2024 annual financial statements to date.

Following the delisting, shareholders and investors will still be able to monitor JKN’s financial position, operating results and Form 56-1 One Report via the SEC’s website at www.sec.or.th.

 

