SET to delist JKN, allows temporary trading December 18–26

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has announced it will delist the securities of JKN Global Group (JKN) after finding that the company disclosed false information in its 2023 financial statements and its 2023 annual information form (Form 56-1 One Report).

SET said the falsified financial statements could seriously affect shareholders’ rights, investment decisions and the price of the securities, making the case subject to delisting under Clause 7(3) of the SET Regulations on Delisting of Securities, BE 2564 (2021).