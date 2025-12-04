BCP stock seizure worth 6 billion Baht has no impact on free float, SET confirms

The SET monitors over 500,000–600,000 transactions daily, ensuring that the trading activities are always scrutinized. The SET, along with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Bank of Thailand, has regulations in place to control and oversee the trading of securities.

Currently, there are more than 800 listed companies in the stock market, and while only 2-3 cases have occurred, it impacts the overall market perception. Therefore, the SET expects the government to provide quick clarity to ensure confidence among investors. As for the additional 6 securities currently under investigation by AMLO, no agency has requested information from the SET at this point.

Regarding concerns over BCP stocks and free float, Asadej explained that it is essential to look into which portion of the 6 billion Baht worth of shares has been seized. However, it is understood that the BCP free float in the seized shares is unlikely to be significantly impacted, as these stocks have not been actively traded daily and are mostly held. It is not anticipated that stock accumulation will occur. Measures to prevent this are already in place, and the listed company has previously announced its efforts, including the formation of committees to protect the broader investor community.

However, Asadej emphasized that if any forbidden transactions related to the securities were to occur, the SET would immediately inquire about them. If any suspicious behavior is detected, the SET will act according to its existing regulations, as it monitors such activities continuously. As of now, no such issues have been found regarding BCP.