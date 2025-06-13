Phuket Airport Gives All-Clear After Air India Bomb Scare; Flight Departs

Phuket International Airport (HKT) confirmed today that an in-flight bomb threat on an Air India flight, which forced its return, has concluded with no suspicious objects being found.
The flight has since departed Phuket, resuming its journey to Delhi.
The incident occurred this morning, Friday, 13th June 2025, at approximately 09:30 BST, when the pilot of Air India flight AI 379, en route from Phuket to Delhi, requested to divert back to HKT.
This action was prompted by the discovery of a written message, "F...k you all bomb," found inside one of the aircraft's lavatories.
Given that the incident constituted an in-flight bomb threat, HKT immediately activated its Airport Contingency Plan (ACP).
The aircraft was directed to a designated isolated parking position, Aircraft Parking Position 99, where security personnel proceeded to conduct thorough searches of both passengers and their carry-on luggage.
Following this initial measure, ground staff escorted the 156 passengers and 8 crew members to a dedicated Passenger Holding Area near Bus Gates 81-82.
Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams, working in collaboration with local security agencies including Provincial Police Region 8 and Phuket Provincial Police, then conducted an extensive search of the aircraft and all checked baggage for any explosives or suspicious items.
At 13:45 BST, officials confirmed that no explosives or suspicious objects were discovered.
Airline staff subsequently facilitated baggage matching for passengers to claim their belongings before guiding them back through the standard outbound departure process.
Regarding the search for the individual responsible for the threat, the Saku Police Department carried out a detailed forensic investigation, but was unable to identify a perpetrator.
The flight's pilot later confirmed the intention to proceed to the destination.
The aircraft then pulled away from its parking bay at 16:15 BST and departed from HKT at 16:28 BST.
Consequently, HKT announced the cancellation of the Airport Contingency Plan (ACP), Chapter 3, pertaining to in-flight aircraft bomb threats.