Phuket Airport Gives All-Clear After Air India Bomb Scare; Flight Departs

Phuket International Airport (HKT) confirmed today that an in-flight bomb threat on an Air India flight, which forced its return, has concluded with no suspicious objects being found.

The flight has since departed Phuket, resuming its journey to Delhi.

The incident occurred this morning, Friday, 13th June 2025, at approximately 09:30 BST, when the pilot of Air India flight AI 379, en route from Phuket to Delhi, requested to divert back to HKT.

This action was prompted by the discovery of a written message, "F...k you all bomb," found inside one of the aircraft's lavatories.

Given that the incident constituted an in-flight bomb threat, HKT immediately activated its Airport Contingency Plan (ACP).

