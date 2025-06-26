Suspicious devices resembling bombs found in Phuket and Krabi this week

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officers quickly responded, safely neutralising the threats. So far, two suspects involved in the incident have been arrested.
The incidents can be summarised as follows:
Timed Explosive Device Near Krabi Police Station
A timed explosive device was found at a sculpture park on Uthakit Road in Mueang Krabi district, just 30 metres from the police station. EOD officers safely dismantled the device.
Suspicious Object Near Nopparat Thara National Park
A suspicious object was discovered in front of the sign for Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Ao Nang Subdistrict, Mueang Krabi district. The authorities later detonated the device safely.
Suspect Motorcycle at Krabi Central Mosque
A suspicious motorcycle was found abandoned at the central mosque in Krabi. Authorities are currently investigating whether the vehicle contains explosives.
Motorcycle Bomb Near Phuket Airport
On June 25, a motorcycle was found abandoned approximately 200 metres from the passenger terminal at Phuket International Airport. Authorities discovered explosives inside the vehicle but were able to safely neutralise the device, ensuring no disruption to flights.
Confession by Two Suspects
Two male suspects have confessed to planting bombs at four locations in Phuket. These include:
According to the investigation, the suspects travelled from Pattani, stopped overnight in Krabi, and then proceeded to Phuket, disguising the bombs in food delivery boxes.
Overall Situation in the South
This incident mirrors similar bombings in the three southern border provinces. Authorities are still tracking three unexploded devices that the suspects have yet to disclose the locations of.
All relevant agencies have heightened surveillance in tourist areas and communities and are intensifying investigations to identify any accomplices involved in the plot.