Suspicious devices resembling bombs found in Phuket and Krabi this week

Motorcycle Bomb Near Phuket Airport

On June 25, a motorcycle was found abandoned approximately 200 metres from the passenger terminal at Phuket International Airport. Authorities discovered explosives inside the vehicle but were able to safely neutralise the device, ensuring no disruption to flights.

Confession by Two Suspects

Two male suspects have confessed to planting bombs at four locations in Phuket. These include:

Phuket Airport car park

Promthep Cape (with a suspicious object found under a wall)

Patong Beach (two locations, one near a public park)

According to the investigation, the suspects travelled from Pattani, stopped overnight in Krabi, and then proceeded to Phuket, disguising the bombs in food delivery boxes.

Overall Situation in the South

This incident mirrors similar bombings in the three southern border provinces. Authorities are still tracking three unexploded devices that the suspects have yet to disclose the locations of.

All relevant agencies have heightened surveillance in tourist areas and communities and are intensifying investigations to identify any accomplices involved in the plot.