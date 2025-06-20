Three bomb blasts at Pattani Red Cross fair injure vendors and police officers

FRIDAY, JUNE 20, 2025

Three bomb attacks at the Pattani Red Cross fair injure 7 people. Authorities believe the attacks were aimed at creating unrest in the region.

At 05:20 am on June 20, the Pattani Police Station received reports of explosions at the Red Cross fair in Muang District, Pattani Province, located about 100 metres from the D1 entrance gate.

Preliminary reports indicated that three people were injured in the blasts, including a vendor at the event and two police officers from the Special Service Division (SSD) who were stationed at the gate. The injured individuals were promptly taken to Pattani Hospital.

The latest update reports that a total of seven people were injured in the bombings. The victims include:

  • A man who sustained an injury to the hip
  • A man with injuries to the left leg
  • A woman who suffered injuries to the hand, causing a deformed bone
  • A woman with minor injuries to the left leg
  • A man who sustained injuries to the lips
  • A police sergeant major from the SSD, with chest tightness
  • A police sergeant from the SSD, with chest tightness

All the injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at Pattani Hospital.

Security officials in the area revealed that, upon investigation, the first blast occurred at around 04:44 am, followed by a second blast about 30 minutes later. The first explosion is believed to have occurred outside the fairgrounds near Somdet Park. The second blast occurred at 05:20 am, near two streetlight poles about 100 metres from the D1 entrance.

The third blast occurred at 05:29 am, near the same two streetlight poles, around 80 metres from the entrance.

Authorities have cordoned off the area to await the EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team and forensic experts to investigate the site. Initial assessments suggest the bombings were an attempt to create unrest and destabilise the region.

