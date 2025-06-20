Three bomb blasts at Pattani Red Cross fair injure vendors and police officers

At 05:20 am on June 20, the Pattani Police Station received reports of explosions at the Red Cross fair in Muang District, Pattani Province, located about 100 metres from the D1 entrance gate.

Preliminary reports indicated that three people were injured in the blasts, including a vendor at the event and two police officers from the Special Service Division (SSD) who were stationed at the gate. The injured individuals were promptly taken to Pattani Hospital.

The latest update reports that a total of seven people were injured in the bombings. The victims include:

A man who sustained an injury to the hip

A man with injuries to the left leg

A woman who suffered injuries to the hand, causing a deformed bone

A woman with minor injuries to the left leg

A man who sustained injuries to the lips

A police sergeant major from the SSD, with chest tightness

A police sergeant from the SSD, with chest tightness

All the injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at Pattani Hospital.