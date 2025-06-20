Three bomb blasts at Pattani Red Cross fair injure vendors and police officers

At 05:20 am on June 20, the Pattani Police Station received reports of explosions at the Red Cross fair in Muang District, Pattani Province, located about 100 metres from the D1 entrance gate.
Preliminary reports indicated that three people were injured in the blasts, including a vendor at the event and two police officers from the Special Service Division (SSD) who were stationed at the gate. The injured individuals were promptly taken to Pattani Hospital.
The latest update reports that a total of seven people were injured in the bombings. The victims include:
All the injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at Pattani Hospital.
Security officials in the area revealed that, upon investigation, the first blast occurred at around 04:44 am, followed by a second blast about 30 minutes later. The first explosion is believed to have occurred outside the fairgrounds near Somdet Park. The second blast occurred at 05:20 am, near two streetlight poles about 100 metres from the D1 entrance.
The third blast occurred at 05:29 am, near the same two streetlight poles, around 80 metres from the entrance.
Authorities have cordoned off the area to await the EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team and forensic experts to investigate the site. Initial assessments suggest the bombings were an attempt to create unrest and destabilise the region.