Car bomb injures Pattani SAO permanent secretary in suspected attack

MONDAY, MARCH 24, 2025

A car bomb exploded in Pattani’s Mai Kaen district on Monday, targeting the vehicle of Don Sai Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (SAO)’s permanent secretary.

The blast occurred on a rural road around 9.10am, overturning the car and injuring Don Sai SAO permanent secretary Temduang Wongsa, 53. She was taken to Mai Kaen Hospital for treatment.

 

Local officials cleared the scene to ensure safety before launching an investigation. Authorities suspect insurgents were behind the attack, aiming to incite unrest.

Officials also noted a pattern of targeting female officials, referencing a March 17 car bomb in Kapho district that injured a female Volunteer Defence Corps member.

