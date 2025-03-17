Car bomb in Pattani injures female Volunteer Defence Corps member

The explosion occurred at 10am when Suyanee Seeba was driving from her residence to work. Her car was engulfed in flames, but she managed to escape.
Suyanee sustained shrapnel injuries and was taken to Pattani Hospital for treatment.
Local officials deployed fire trucks to extinguish the flames and contacted the explosive ordnance disposal team and other relevant agencies to inspect the scene.
Authorities have launched an investigation to identify suspects and determine if they intended to cause further unrest.