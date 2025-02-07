Four policemen injured in Pattani explosion

Nong Chik Police Station deployed its explosive ordnance disposal to survey the area and ensure safety among locals there.

Four injured policemen were sent to Nong Chik hospitals for treatment. Pol Sgt Major Noppol Raksapram and Pol Corporal Anucha Khwanthong-on were seriously injured, while Pol Sgt Major Chatmongkhon Nuchsri and Pol Corporal Kilarat Thongma were slightly wounded.