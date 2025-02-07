Four policemen injured in Pattani explosion

The incident occurred at 7.30am when the police drove their motorcycles to the scene on the Don Yang Intersection near Bangchak gas station.
Nong Chik Police Station deployed its explosive ordnance disposal to survey the area and ensure safety among locals there.
Four injured policemen were sent to Nong Chik hospitals for treatment. Pol Sgt Major Noppol Raksapram and Pol Corporal Anucha Khwanthong-on were seriously injured, while Pol Sgt Major Chatmongkhon Nuchsri and Pol Corporal Kilarat Thongma were slightly wounded.
The police believe that the explosion came due to insurgents who aimed to bring chaos to the area.
Officials in southern border provinces (Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat) have been ordered to be careful of insurgency, especially those who provide safety to teachers and vulnerable people.