Four policemen injured in Pattani explosion

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 07, 2025

Four policemen were injured due to an explosion in Pattani’s Nong Chik district on Friday morning.

The incident occurred at 7.30am when the police drove their motorcycles to the scene on the Don Yang Intersection near Bangchak gas station.

 

Four policemen injured in Pattani explosion

Nong Chik Police Station deployed its explosive ordnance disposal to survey the area and ensure safety among locals there.

Four policemen injured in Pattani explosion

Four injured policemen were sent to Nong Chik hospitals for treatment. Pol Sgt Major Noppol Raksapram and Pol Corporal Anucha Khwanthong-on were seriously injured, while Pol Sgt Major Chatmongkhon Nuchsri and Pol Corporal Kilarat Thongma were slightly wounded.

Four policemen injured in Pattani explosion

The police believe that the explosion came due to insurgents who aimed to bring chaos to the area. 

Four policemen injured in Pattani explosion

Officials in southern border provinces (Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat) have been ordered to be careful of insurgency, especially those who provide safety to teachers and vulnerable people.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy