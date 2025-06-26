Phuket Airport Boosts Security After Suspicious Object Scare

Phuket International Airport has significantly heightened its security protocols to restore public confidence, following the discovery and controlled destruction of a suspicious object hidden on a motorcycle in the domestic terminal's parking area on 25th June.

Monchai Tanod, the Director of Phuket International Airport, personally inspected the facilities on Thursday, emphasising the airport's commitment to safety.

He stated that the airport wishes to inform all passengers and users that, in the wake of the incident, stringent security measures have been immediately implemented to safeguard everyone.

"Phuket International Airport will continue to deliver convenient services to passengers whilst maintaining these enhanced security provisions," Monchai affirmed.

He urged passengers and airport users to cooperate fully with security personnel and adhere to all new safety measures.

This concerted effort aims to reassure travellers, airlines, and airport staff, thereby reinforcing Phuket International Airport's and the island's reputation for safety and operational readiness.

