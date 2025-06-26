Phuket Airport Boosts Security After Suspicious Object Scare

Phuket International Airport has significantly heightened its security protocols to restore public confidence, following the discovery and controlled destruction of a suspicious object hidden on a motorcycle in the domestic terminal's parking area on 25th June.
Monchai Tanod, the Director of Phuket International Airport, personally inspected the facilities on Thursday, emphasising the airport's commitment to safety.
He stated that the airport wishes to inform all passengers and users that, in the wake of the incident, stringent security measures have been immediately implemented to safeguard everyone.
"Phuket International Airport will continue to deliver convenient services to passengers whilst maintaining these enhanced security provisions," Monchai affirmed.
He urged passengers and airport users to cooperate fully with security personnel and adhere to all new safety measures.
This concerted effort aims to reassure travellers, airlines, and airport staff, thereby reinforcing Phuket International Airport's and the island's reputation for safety and operational readiness.
The incident unfolded when a suspicious object was found concealed on a motorcycle in the parking area directly in front of the domestic terminal building.
The airport's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit, working in conjunction with officers from Provincial Police Region 8, Phuket Provincial Police, and a K-9 police dog unit, swiftly responded.
Upon confirmation of a suspicious item, it was safely detonated to ensure the security of passengers and the wider public.
Forensic teams are now meticulously examining the motorcycle to gather evidence and conduct a thorough forensic investigation.
Following the successful operation, Phuket International Airport officially cancelled its Airport Contingency Plan (ACP), Chapter 4, which outlines procedures for "Discovery of Suspicious Items or Prohibited Objects" within airport premises, at 19:08 local time.
Phuket International Airport has confirmed that the incident caused no disruption to flight services or overall airport operations. The public is advised to avoid the affected area until the official lifting of the exclusion zone.
Nevertheless, the airport has intensified its security presence, implementing more rigorous checks on vehicles and individuals entering and exiting the premises, and increasing the frequency of joint security patrols across the airport grounds to ensure maximum safety and peace of mind for all.