Two arrested after Malaysian found dead on Vietnam expressway

The suspects are being investigated for organising illegal entry and exit for others.

Earlier, at around 1pm on November 24 last year, drivers travelling on the Trung Luong–My Thuan Expressway from HCM City towards the Mekong Delta discovered the body of a man on the roadway while passing through My Loi Commune. They immediately reported the incident to the police.

The victim was wearing long trousers and a long-sleeved black T-shirt, with only one white sports shoe remaining on his foot. There were multiple bloodstains on his head and face. No cars, motorbikes or other vehicles were found near the scene.