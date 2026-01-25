Two arrested after Malaysian found dead on Vietnam expressway

The discovery of a foreign national’s body on a busy expressway in southern Vietnam has led police to arrest two suspects, underscoring growing scrutiny of illegal cross-border movements.
Two people have been detained in connection with the case after the body was found on the Trung Luong–My Thuan Expressway, Colonel Nguyen Minh Tan, deputy director of the Dong Thap Provincial Police, said.
The suspects are being investigated for organising illegal entry and exit for others.
Earlier, at around 1pm on November 24 last year, drivers travelling on the Trung Luong–My Thuan Expressway from HCM City towards the Mekong Delta discovered the body of a man on the roadway while passing through My Loi Commune. They immediately reported the incident to the police.
The victim was wearing long trousers and a long-sleeved black T-shirt, with only one white sports shoe remaining on his foot. There were multiple bloodstains on his head and face. No cars, motorbikes or other vehicles were found near the scene.
According to Colonel Tan, immediately after examining the scene, investigators deployed multiple surveillance teams from HCM City to the border areas of An Giang Province to track down the suspects.
Initial verification identified the victim as Aeron Lee Khei Chen, a Malaysian national, who had arrived from Malaysia at Tan Son Nhat Airport about three hours earlier.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network