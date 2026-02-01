Thailand to Host Gastech 2026, IMF-World Bank Meetings, and International Horticultural Expo in 2026

IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings: Thailand’s New Horizons

From October 12-18, 2026, Thailand will host the IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. The event will bring together finance ministers and central bank governors from 191 countries, with the central theme being "Thailand’s New Horizons: Empowering People, Building Resilience."

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas stated that the theme reflects Thailand’s new role in a rapidly changing world. The event will focus on empowering people and fostering collaboration in a polarized global environment.

The meetings will include over 1,000 sessions, such as:

The World Bank and IMF Board of Governors meeting

The G20 and G24 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting

Multilateral and bilateral meetings

International Horticultural Expo 2026: Sustainability and Innovation in Udon Thani

Thailand will also host the International Horticultural Expo 2026 in Udon Thani from November 1, 2026, to March 14, 2027. The expo, under the theme “Diversity of Life – Connecting People, Water, and Plants for Sustainable Living,” will take place at Nong Da Wetland in Udon Thani. This marks the first time the event will be held on wetland grounds.

The expo will feature six major zones, including the International Garden Zone, the Greenhouse Zone, and a Carbon Credit Forest Zone. Thailand has already secured participation from 15 countries, including the United States, Netherlands, and South Korea. The event is expected to attract 3.6 million visitors, with 70% of them being Thai nationals.

The budget for the event is set at 2.5 billion baht, and it is expected to generate 32 billion baht in revenue, create 81,000 jobs, and contribute over 20 billion baht to GDP.

