Thailand to Host Gastech 2026, IMF-World Bank Meetings, and International Horticultural Expo in 2026

Thailand will host three significant international events in 2026, showcasing its growing role in global energy, finance, and sustainability. These include Gastech 2026, the IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings, and the International Horticultural Expo 2026.
The Gastech 2026 exhibition, scheduled for September 15-18, will return to Bangkok for the first time in nearly two decades. Held at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), this major event will bring together over 50,000 attendees and 1,000 speakers from 150 countries.
Prasert Sinsukprasert, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Energy, emphasized that Southeast Asia, particularly Thailand, plays a critical role in the future of energy. Gastech will highlight Thailand's potential to become a clean energy hub, focusing on natural gas (LNG), hydrogen, and energy transition technologies.
The event will feature several key topics, including:
From October 12-18, 2026, Thailand will host the IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. The event will bring together finance ministers and central bank governors from 191 countries, with the central theme being "Thailand’s New Horizons: Empowering People, Building Resilience."
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas stated that the theme reflects Thailand’s new role in a rapidly changing world. The event will focus on empowering people and fostering collaboration in a polarized global environment.
The meetings will include over 1,000 sessions, such as:
Thailand will also host the International Horticultural Expo 2026 in Udon Thani from November 1, 2026, to March 14, 2027. The expo, under the theme “Diversity of Life – Connecting People, Water, and Plants for Sustainable Living,” will take place at Nong Da Wetland in Udon Thani. This marks the first time the event will be held on wetland grounds.
The expo will feature six major zones, including the International Garden Zone, the Greenhouse Zone, and a Carbon Credit Forest Zone. Thailand has already secured participation from 15 countries, including the United States, Netherlands, and South Korea. The event is expected to attract 3.6 million visitors, with 70% of them being Thai nationals.
The budget for the event is set at 2.5 billion baht, and it is expected to generate 32 billion baht in revenue, create 81,000 jobs, and contribute over 20 billion baht to GDP.