Sihasak sets out Bhumjaithai foreign policy vision to end Cambodia conflict and restore Thailand’s standing

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow on Wednesday set out Bhumjaithai Party’s foreign policy agenda for the 2026 election, saying it would help Thailand move beyond the current conflict with Cambodia and return to the world stage “with honour and dignity”.

Sihasak said he has been in the post for nearly four months and has had to confront a crisis in relations with Cambodia. He said Thailand is “on the right path” because it has strong leadership and unity between the armed forces and diplomacy, with both sides working together and speaking with one voice.

He said Thailand remains united in protecting its sovereignty and national dignity, and is ready to “open the door” to talks because conflicts must ultimately end through negotiation. However, he stressed that negotiations can only take place when the other side is ready and sincere — something Thailand is still waiting for.

Looking ahead to the next four years, Sihasak said he hopes Thailand can move past the current conflict and use foreign policy to create opportunities for the country and its people, bringing Thailand back to the forefront of the international community and enabling it to play a leading role globally with status and dignity.

He said the core of foreign policy is managing the balance between immediate problems and long-term strategy. In the short term, Thailand needs to move beyond the Cambodia conflict and take a proactive role in promoting stability in Myanmar to restore peace to the region.