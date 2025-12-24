Sihasak sets out Bhumjaithai foreign policy vision to end Cambodia conflict and restore Thailand’s standing

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow on Wednesday set out Bhumjaithai Party’s foreign policy agenda for the 2026 election, saying it would help Thailand move beyond the current conflict with Cambodia and return to the world stage “with honour and dignity”.
Sihasak said he has been in the post for nearly four months and has had to confront a crisis in relations with Cambodia. He said Thailand is “on the right path” because it has strong leadership and unity between the armed forces and diplomacy, with both sides working together and speaking with one voice.
He said Thailand remains united in protecting its sovereignty and national dignity, and is ready to “open the door” to talks because conflicts must ultimately end through negotiation. However, he stressed that negotiations can only take place when the other side is ready and sincere — something Thailand is still waiting for.
Looking ahead to the next four years, Sihasak said he hopes Thailand can move past the current conflict and use foreign policy to create opportunities for the country and its people, bringing Thailand back to the forefront of the international community and enabling it to play a leading role globally with status and dignity.
He said the core of foreign policy is managing the balance between immediate problems and long-term strategy. In the short term, Thailand needs to move beyond the Cambodia conflict and take a proactive role in promoting stability in Myanmar to restore peace to the region.
He said Thailand wants secure, connected borders free of crime — especially drugs and call-centre scam networks — adding that if neighbouring countries make progress and enjoy peace, Thailand will have greater opportunities to expand trade and investment.
On long-term strategy, Sihasak said the world is entering a more disorderly phase amid major-power competition involving the United States, China, Russia, India and Pacific nations. Thailand, he said, must maintain relations with all sides without choosing a camp, use ASEAN mechanisms as a form of regional “immunity”, and build bargaining power in technology and supply chains.
He added that Thai diplomacy must look beyond narrow, short-term interests to strengthen Thailand’s standing on the global stage, and that Thailand should take a leading role on global issues such as climate change, pandemic prevention, and combating human trafficking and transnational crime.
Sihasak also said strong foreign policy must begin at home, requiring internal readiness and unified strategy-making among the Foreign Ministry, the armed forces and the National Security Council (NSC). He said a “Team Thailand” approach — integrating state agencies and the private sector — would be key to maximising the effectiveness of foreign policy and driving sustainable security and prosperity.
He said foreign policy in a democracy must serve national economic development, and announced that an economic diplomacy policy would be unveiled next week. Thailand’s embassies and consulates-general in nearly 100 countries, he said, must pivot towards economic work — not in the traditional sense of only seeking markets and investment, but with clear goals and a “walk the talk” approach that actively reaches out and delivers results.
He added that in a democratic society the public must be informed and involved in shaping foreign policy, and that the government must work with civil society. While frequent media engagement may be tiring, he said it is part of ensuring foreign policy is transparent, accountable and supported by the public.
Sihasak concluded that Bhumjaithai’s foreign policy strategy would aim to ensure Thailand stands on the world stage with honour and dignity, advancing Thailand’s interests in every dimension so the country can remain at the forefront of the global community.