Thailand ships 20,000 tons of pelletised cassava to Saudi Arabia

Thailand has successfully exported its first-ever shipment of pelletised cassava to Saudi Arabia, marking a historic milestone for the country’s agricultural exports. A total of 20,000 tons of Hard Pellets have been delivered to the Dammam port in Saudi Arabia, following a business delegation’s visit to the region in May 2025. This move marks the beginning of Thailand's entry into the Middle Eastern animal feed market, providing a new avenue for cassava exports.

Arada Fuangtong, Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce, highlighted that the shipment is part of a broader strategy to diversify export markets and reduce dependence on a single market. The Thai government aims to expand cassava exports to other Middle Eastern countries, seeing this region as a high-potential market. The increased export will help improve the price of cassava for Thai farmers.

“By entering the Saudi Arabian market, we’ve opened the first door for Thai cassava to penetrate the Middle East’s animal feed industry, creating a significant opportunity for Thailand’s cassava industry and boosting the overall market for the crop,” Arada said. “We will continue to expand exports to other potential markets in the region, with a focus on industries such as food, beverages, animal feed, paper, and adhesives.”