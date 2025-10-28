Thai agri-innovation products showcase at Beautyworld Middle East 2025

Arada Fuangtong, Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade (DFT), Ministry of Commerce, revealed that the Institute for Agricultural Product Innovation brought over 45 agri-innovation products from 16 leading Thai companies to exhibit at Beautyworld Middle East 2025.

The event, the largest cosmetics and beauty fair in the Middle East, is being held from October 27 to 29 at the Dubai World Trade Centre in the United Arab Emirates.

The initiative aims to demonstrate the potential of Thai agricultural innovations on the global stage, highlighting how Thailand can successfully merge local wisdom with modern science to develop internationally recognised beauty products.