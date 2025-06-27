Thai-Cambodian border closure may cause 60 billion baht export loss, says DFT

However, Arada noted that trade is expected to decline in June due to the border closure, which began on June 7, halting both people and goods crossings, as well as tourism, both domestic and international.

Arada explained that consultations with provincial commerce offices along the border revealed that business activity has slowed, with many shops on both sides of the border closing.

In response, the Commerce Ministry has been exploring alternative ways to support businesses, such as offering new trading spaces in government buildings, private-sector areas, and shopping malls.

She pointed out that the export sectors most affected by the border closure are vegetables and fruits. However, the impact has been limited as it coincides with the end of the season.

The ministry has coordinated with both public and private agencies to purchase and distribute these goods domestically. As for consumer goods and industrial products, the ministry is helping exporters by identifying alternative transportation routes, finding new markets, and encouraging online sales.

Regarding imports, particularly cassava, which is used for processing and export, Arada noted that there are options to source it from other countries, especially Laos, which supplies over 60% of Thailand’s cassava imports.