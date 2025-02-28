Thai border trade sees steady growth, riding China export surge

Thailand's border and transit trade grew by 2.7 per cent in January, amounting to total trade of 145.140 billion baht.

The Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) reported a significant surge in exports to China, alongside robust figures for trade with Myanmar, though concerns remain regarding the impact of recent border security operations.

Department director-general Arada Feungthong disclosed that exports reached 78.037 billion baht, a 3.8% rise, while imports stood at 67.102 billion baht, up 1.5%. This resulted in a trade surplus of 10.935 billion baht for the period.



Border trade with neighbouring nations accounted for 83.797 billion baht, a 1.7% increase. Exports in this sector rose by 0.7% to 50.528 billion baht, and imports by 3.3% to 33.269 billion baht, yielding a trade surplus of 17.260 billion baht.

Laos led the way in border trade value at 25.228 billion baht, followed by Malaysia, Myanmar, and Cambodia. Key export commodities included diesel oil, finished oils, and various agro-industrial products.



