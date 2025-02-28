Thai border trade sees steady growth, riding China export surge

Thailand's border and transit trade grew by 2.7 per cent in January, amounting to total trade of 145.140 billion baht.
The Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) reported a significant surge in exports to China, alongside robust figures for trade with Myanmar, though concerns remain regarding the impact of recent border security operations.
Department director-general Arada Feungthong disclosed that exports reached 78.037 billion baht, a 3.8% rise, while imports stood at 67.102 billion baht, up 1.5%. This resulted in a trade surplus of 10.935 billion baht for the period.
Border trade with neighbouring nations accounted for 83.797 billion baht, a 1.7% increase. Exports in this sector rose by 0.7% to 50.528 billion baht, and imports by 3.3% to 33.269 billion baht, yielding a trade surplus of 17.260 billion baht.
Laos led the way in border trade value at 25.228 billion baht, followed by Malaysia, Myanmar, and Cambodia. Key export commodities included diesel oil, finished oils, and various agro-industrial products.
Transit trade to third countries saw a 4.2% expansion, with exports increasing by 10.2% to 27.509 billion baht, and imports declining slightly by 0.3% to 33.834 billion baht. Trade with China dominated this sector, registering 34.622 billion baht, a 10.6% increase.
Singapore and Vietnam also contributed, though Vietnam saw a slight downturn. Major transit export items included hard disk drives, TSNR block rubber, and other rubber products.
Arada highlighted the strong start to 2025, attributing the growth to continued momentum from the previous year, particularly the 18% surge in transit exports to China.
Key export growth drivers were synthetic rubber and fresh longan. Border trade with Myanmar also showed a healthy 9.3% increase, with exports rising by 13.9%, driven by diesel oil, finished oils, and agro-industrial goods.
The DFT is closely monitoring the potential impact of ongoing operations against call-centre gangs along the Thai-Myanmar border. These operations may affect exports of essential goods, such as diesel and finished oils, in February, he said.
To further boost border trade, the DFT plans to host a "Border Trade Fair" in Mae Sot district, Tak province, in March. This initiative aims to expand trade opportunities with neighbouring countries, enhance entrepreneur capabilities, and stimulate local economies. Updates on the event will be available through the DFT's online channels.