DFT set to be sole issuer of COs for US-bound exports

The Department of Foreign Trade (DFT), on April 9, 2025, convened a meeting with the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) to discuss stricter protocols for issuing Certificates of Origin (General Form CO) for export products on the watchlist—particularly those destined for the United States.
The discussion centred on the US government's growing concern over the alleged misrepresentation of Thai origin in exports.
In response, the DFT proposed that it become the sole agency authorised to issue General Form COs for 49 specific goods identified on the US watchlist, out of a total of 58 items flagged for risk, 49 for the US market and 9 for the European Union.
This measure aims to strengthen trust with international trade partners and minimise the risk of origin fraud.
Should the FTI and TCC support the proposed framework, the matter will be escalated to the Cabinet for final approval.
The watchlist of products, as announced by the DFT in 2023 and effective from January 1, 2024, includes the following items for US-bound exports:
49 Watchlist Products for US Export Oversight:
Honey
Rubber hoses and tubes (vulcanised rubber, excluding hard rubber)
Passenger car and truck tires
Other pneumatic tires
Engineered wood flooring
Plywood
Woodcraft and processed wood products
Canvas fabric
Quartz surface products
Nonwoven fiberglass materials (mattresses, boards, etc.)
Carbon and alloy steel wire
Seamless steel pipes and hollow profiles (excluding cast iron)
Certain cold-drawn steel pipes
Welded circular carbon steel pipes
Wrought iron articles
Stainless steel containers (e.g. beer kegs)
Certain iron nails
Steel fasteners (screws, bolts, nuts, etc.) with diameter under 6 mm
Other steel fasteners
Springs
Sinks
Clothes hangers
Aluminum extrusions
Aluminum foil
Aluminum wire and cable
All types of saw blades and basic metal components
Staple wire made of steel
Certain vertical shaft engines (99cc–225cc) and parts
Water pump components
Combined refrigerator-freezers with separate external doors
Machining centers and metalworking machinery
Hard disk drives (HDDs)
Printed circuit components for ADP machines (HS code 8471)
Crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells and modules
Single-phase AC motors
Digital still video cameras
Relays (≤60V) for switching/protecting circuits
Insulated winding wire (excluding copper)
Vehicle body parts and accessories
Brakes and servo-brakes, including components
Gearboxes and parts
Drive axles and related components
Wheels and related parts, and accessories
Steel wheels
Certain chassis and sub-components
Mattresses
Cabinets and wooden vanities, and their parts
Cushions, pillows, and similar furniture