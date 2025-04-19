DFT set to be sole issuer of COs for US-bound exports

The Department of Foreign Trade (DFT), on April 9, 2025, convened a meeting with the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) to discuss stricter protocols for issuing Certificates of Origin (General Form CO) for export products on the watchlist—particularly those destined for the United States.

The discussion centred on the US government's growing concern over the alleged misrepresentation of Thai origin in exports.

In response, the DFT proposed that it become the sole agency authorised to issue General Form COs for 49 specific goods identified on the US watchlist, out of a total of 58 items flagged for risk, 49 for the US market and 9 for the European Union.