Malaysia secures US$244 million potential exports from Anwar’s visit to Thailand

The Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) said the interest in sourcing the products was communicated during a roundtable meeting organised by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) with top officials from eight prominent Thai companies to facilitate trade opportunities between both nations.

"Collectively, these companies presented a combined potential sourcing value of RM1.07 bil (US$244.04 mil) from Malaysia, underscoring Malaysia’s attractiveness as a reliable trade and supply chain partner,” the ministry said in a statement here Friday (April 18).

MITI Minister Zafrul Abdul Aziz was among Malaysian officials accompanying Anwar during the two-day trip.