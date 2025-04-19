Malaysia secures US$244 million potential exports from Anwar’s visit to Thailand

The Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) said the interest in sourcing the products was communicated during a roundtable meeting organised by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) with top officials from eight prominent Thai companies to facilitate trade opportunities between both nations.
"Collectively, these companies presented a combined potential sourcing value of RM1.07 bil (US$244.04 mil) from Malaysia, underscoring Malaysia’s attractiveness as a reliable trade and supply chain partner,” the ministry said in a statement here Friday (April 18).
MITI Minister Zafrul Abdul Aziz was among Malaysian officials accompanying Anwar during the two-day trip.
MITI said the strong interest from Thai companies in sourcing Malaysian products and investing in Malaysia aligned closely with the latest policy direction under the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030).
It said this policy emphasises strategic investments, regional collaboration and value-added exports to position Malaysia as a key player in the regional supply chain.
"MITI’s focus on driving green growth, strengthening industrial linkages and promoting high-value sectors supports the facilitation of cross-border ventures with Thailand, enhancing Malaysia’s competitiveness and resilience in the evolving global trade landscape,” the ministry said.
Thailand is Malaysia’s third-largest trading partner within ASEAN and seventh globally.
In 2024, bilateral trade recorded US$25.06bil with border trade making up 40% share.
"The momentum continues in early 2025, with bilateral trade rising by nearly 8% in the first two months of 2025,” MITI said.
From 1980 to December 2024, a total of 116 manufacturing projects with Thai participation have been implemented, amounting to US$768mil (RM2.73 billion) in realised investments and creating over 11,000 jobs.
Bernama
The Star
Asia News Network