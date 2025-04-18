Malaysia and Thailand Forge Alliance on US Trade, Eye Broader ASEAN Strategy

Thailand's Commerce Minister, Pichai Naripthaphan, has revealed discussions with his Malaysian counterpart, Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, the Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry, who also chairs the ASEAN Economic Ministers this year.

The pair exchanged strategic views on both Thai-Malaysian and regional matters, focusing on how to address Washington's latest trade policies, particularly the imposition of retaliatory tariffs that are causing ripples across the region.

Both countries have thrown their weight behind the ASEAN Economic Ministers' joint statement from April 10th, 2025, which underscored the bloc's unity and its ambition to forge a "comprehensive strategic partnership" with the United States.

The ministers also emphasised the need for constructive talks to settle trade disputes fairly, with ASEAN committed to the multilateral trading system and keen to avoid tit-for-tat trade measures.

Furthermore, Pichai has urged Minister Zafrul Aziz, in his ASEAN chair capacity, to expedite a meeting to hammer out a unified ASEAN strategy and stance for discussions with the US.

