Malaysia Seeks to Bridge Myanmar Divide with 'Inclusive' ASEAN Approach

He concluded by stressing the need for international observers to participate in the distribution of humanitarian aid.
"To honour the commitments made, a ceasefire is paramount, and unnecessary provocations must be avoided, lest all humanitarian endeavours prove futile," Anwar asserted.
The Malaysian Prime Minister’s initiative marks a significant effort to bridge the deep divisions within Myanmar and facilitate a path towards peace and stability in the region.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in his role as ASEAN chair, has called for an immediate ceasefire in Myanmar, following unprecedented discussions with both the military junta leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, and representatives of the National Unity Government (NUG).
Anwar revealed on Wednesday that he had held face-to-face talks with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Bangkok, primarily focusing on humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts in the wake of recent earthquakes.
He stressed the importance of halting further conflict to ensure the effective delivery of assistance.
"I impressed upon him the critical need for a cessation of hostilities, the cessation of any new conflicts or military actions, as this is the only avenue for humanitarian aid to be delivered effectively, a principle Thailand has long upheld," Anwar said.
He noted the junta leader’s recent pardon of 4,800 political prisoners as a “positive signal” of willingness to engage with ASEAN.
"I conveyed the significance of a ceasefire and the necessity of extending humanitarian aid to all sectors within Myanmar, irrespective of political affiliations, which he acknowledged," Anwar stated.
In a further diplomatic move, Anwar confirmed he had also held telephone discussions with Mahn Win Khaing Than, the NUG Prime Minister, who was unable to travel to Bangkok.
He also engaged with UN representatives in New York, outlining a three-pronged approach to the Myanmar crisis.
The Malaysian Prime Minister articulated three key ASEAN stances: firstly, an immediate end to violence, with continued engagement with both the State Administration Council (SAC) and the NUG; secondly, the impartial distribution of humanitarian aid to all in need; and thirdly, the acknowledgement that ASEAN will maintain dialogue with both sides, allowing the people of Myanmar to determine their own future.
"My initial exchanges with the Prime Minister from the State Administration Council of Myanmar and from the NUG were highly successful. I will immediately brief my ASEAN colleagues to secure their support," Anwar said.