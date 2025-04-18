Malaysia Seeks to Bridge Myanmar Divide with 'Inclusive' ASEAN Approach

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in his role as ASEAN chair, has called for an immediate ceasefire in Myanmar, following unprecedented discussions with both the military junta leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, and representatives of the National Unity Government (NUG).

Anwar revealed on Wednesday that he had held face-to-face talks with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Bangkok, primarily focusing on humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts in the wake of recent earthquakes.

He stressed the importance of halting further conflict to ensure the effective delivery of assistance.

"I impressed upon him the critical need for a cessation of hostilities, the cessation of any new conflicts or military actions, as this is the only avenue for humanitarian aid to be delivered effectively, a principle Thailand has long upheld," Anwar said.

He noted the junta leader’s recent pardon of 4,800 political prisoners as a “positive signal” of willingness to engage with ASEAN.

