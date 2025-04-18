Thailand, Malaysia to build Golok River Bridge to enhance connectivity

The Thai and Malaysian Prime Ministers on Friday witnessed the signing of an agreement to construct a parallel bridge over the Golok River in the southern border, aiming to strengthen cross-border transport and tourism. The project is expected to begin later this year and be completed within three years.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra welcomed Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Thai Khu Fah Building of the Government House during his official working visit to Thailand.

The visit aimed to review the progress of Thai-Malaysian cooperation and to witness the signing of an agreement to construct a parallel bridge connecting Su-ngai Kolok in Narathiwat province with Rantau Panjang in Kelantan state.

The agreement was signed by Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit and Malaysian Minister of Works Alexander Nanta Linggi.