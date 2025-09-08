DFT leads Thai rice exporters to Japan to boost trade relations

Japan is both a major producer and importer of rice, with annual production of 7.28–7.64 million tonnes but demand exceeding 8 million tonnes. The country imports around 700,000 tonnes of rice each year, mainly from Thailand, the United States, Australia and China.

In 2025, Japan has already imported about 402,157 tonnes, up 9.15% year-on-year, with the US the largest supplier, followed by Thailand, Australia and China.

Thailand exports between 257,000 and 336,000 tonnes of rice to Japan annually, accounting for 37–45% of Japan’s rice imports. In the first eight months of 2025, Thailand shipped about 148,000 tonnes, a 19.36% drop from the same period last year, largely due to Japanese consumers’ preference for short-grain Japonica rice.

However, domestic production in Japan has been insufficient to meet demand, requiring imports of short- and medium-grain rice.