Thai rice exports hit by India stock release, rising competition

Chukiat Opaswong, honorary president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association (TREA), told Thansettakij that India’s planned stock release aims to make room for new-season crops. Much of the rice will be used for ethanol production and poverty alleviation, but part will enter the open market.

If the rice is upgraded to export quality, the Free On Board (FOB) price, including freight, could fall to US$280–300 per tonne. This would hit Thai exports hard, as our 5% white rice is now selling at US$365–370 per tonne, Chukiat said.

Thai rice prices have already dropped sharply from an average of US$550–560 per tonne in 2024, following India’s return to white rice exports late last year. The downturn has also filtered into the domestic market, with paddy rice now fetching just 5,000–6,000 baht per tonne.

Even with the government’s support scheme of 1,000 baht per rai for up to 10 rai, farmers are struggling. Costs remain high, and many could still face losses, he added.