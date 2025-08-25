Japan's average retail rice price up for 2 weeks in row

While sales dropped for cheap government-stockpiled rice offered under discretionary contracts, the average price of "brand rice," which has a single origin or variety, went up, likely pushing up the overall retail rice price.
The amount of stockpiled rice sold by retailers during the reporting week fell to 10,931 tons from the previous week's 11,820 tons.
Blended rice, including government-stockpiled rice, accounted for 42 pct of the total sales, down 6 percentage points from the previous week. The proportion has been on the decline since peaking at 58 per cent between the end of June and mid-July.
The ministry believes that the distribution of stockpiled rice has been decreasing recently, following the start of sales of rice harvested this year.
The average price of brand rice rose 29 yen to 4,268 yen.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]