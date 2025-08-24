Share of female managers in Japan still short of govt target

The survey found that the share of such women rose 0.2 percentage points from the previous year to 11.1% on average, marking the 11th consecutive year of growth. The government aims to raise the figure to some 30 % as early as possible in the 2020s.
At large companies, the proportion of female managers was 8.3 %. The figure was higher among smaller companies, at 14.3 %, apparently because those firms are often family-run businesses.
The proportion of female board members hit a record high of 13.8 %. Still, a majority of companies had all-male boards.
While 31.8% of companies expect the proportion of female managers to increase, 42.7% said it will not change.
A chemical company said that "there are still many hurdles for women to continue working, such as marriage, childbirth and the transfer of partners," according to the survey.
The average rate of men taking child care leave rose 8.6 points from 2023 to 20 %.
"It is necessary to support the creation of an environment that makes it easier to balance home and work," a Teikoku Databank official said.
The survey was conducted online from July 17 to 31. Responses were received from 10,626 companies across the country.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]