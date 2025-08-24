Share of female managers in Japan still short of govt target

The survey found that the share of such women rose 0.2 percentage points from the previous year to 11.1% on average, marking the 11th consecutive year of growth. The government aims to raise the figure to some 30 % as early as possible in the 2020s.

At large companies, the proportion of female managers was 8.3 %. The figure was higher among smaller companies, at 14.3 %, apparently because those firms are often family-run businesses.