New Saudi Quality Rule Puts Thai Poultry Industry on Notice

Saudi Arabia is introducing a new, rigorous trade regulation for imported poultry, which will require Thai producers to obtain a new certification to maintain market access.
The standard, known as 'Saudi G.A.P.' (Good Agricultural Practices), aims to ensure food safety and sustainability across the entire supply chain.
The Saudi G.A.P. programme was launched by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture (MEWA) in 2018 to enhance the kingdom's agricultural sector.
It focuses on improving farming methods, protecting the environment, and building consumer confidence in local produce.
The standard, which is now being extended to imports, covers everything from efficient water usage and pest control to worker conditions and documented tracking systems.
According to Dr Chaiwat Yothakol, Secretary-General of Thailand's National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards (ACFS), the ministry was notified of the new rule on 14 August 2024.
The regulation will apply to all types of Thai poultry products, including whole chickens, breasts, legs, and wings.
The ACFS has since entered into bilateral talks with MEWA to prepare for compliance.
The Thai team, led by Rawinan Chamchalerm, Director of the ACFS Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards Policy Division, has proposed that Thailand's Department of Livestock Development be authorised to carry out the assessments and certifications on behalf of Saudi authorities.
This would help ease the burden on Thai exporters, and the proposal is currently under review by Riyadh.
In the meantime, MEWA is set to launch an online registration system called "Naama" this August.
This will allow poultry farms that wish to export to Saudi Arabia to apply for the Saudi G.A.P. certification directly.
In a positive development for Thai exporters, MEWA has granted an extension for 11 Thai poultry plants already registered with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA).
These plants can continue exporting products from uncertified farms until March 2026, giving them a grace period to ensure their suppliers meet the new standards.
The implementation of these stricter trade rules comes as Saudi Arabia's economy is experiencing a period of significant growth.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has upgraded its economic growth forecast for the kingdom to 3.6% in 2025 and 3.9% in 2026, driven by a rebound in oil activity and a strong performance in non-oil sectors like tourism and manufacturing.
This rapid economic expansion has turned Saudi Arabia into a high-potential market, prompting the country to introduce more rigorous trade conditions.
Thailand's total exports to Saudi Arabia were valued at $2.85 billion in 2024, a growth of 11.71%. For the first half of 2025, exports totalled $1.25 billion, representing a growth of 3.86%.