New Saudi Quality Rule Puts Thai Poultry Industry on Notice

Saudi Arabia is introducing a new, rigorous trade regulation for imported poultry, which will require Thai producers to obtain a new certification to maintain market access.

The standard, known as 'Saudi G.A.P.' (Good Agricultural Practices), aims to ensure food safety and sustainability across the entire supply chain.

The Saudi G.A.P. programme was launched by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture (MEWA) in 2018 to enhance the kingdom's agricultural sector.

It focuses on improving farming methods, protecting the environment, and building consumer confidence in local produce.

The standard, which is now being extended to imports, covers everything from efficient water usage and pest control to worker conditions and documented tracking systems.

According to Dr Chaiwat Yothakol, Secretary-General of Thailand's National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards (ACFS), the ministry was notified of the new rule on 14 August 2024.

The regulation will apply to all types of Thai poultry products, including whole chickens, breasts, legs, and wings.

