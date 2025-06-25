Chadchart meets Saudi Ambassador to strengthen Bangkok-Riyadh ties

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia covers an area of 2,149,690 square kilometres (compared to Thailand’s 513,120 square kilometres). Its capital city is Riyadh, with a population of 33.26 million (Thailand’s population is 71.80 million, according to World Bank data for 2025). Arabic is the official language, and Islam is the national religion.

Saudi Arabia established diplomatic relations with Thailand on October 1, 1957 (marking the 68th anniversary in 2025). Key exports from Saudi Arabia include fuel, plastics and plastic products, organic chemicals, ships and floating structures, and fertilisers.

The country is governed as an absolute monarchy, with the King (Malik) as the head of state, managing state affairs through the Cabinet, with the Prime Minister serving as the head of the government.

