Chadchart meets Saudi Ambassador to strengthen Bangkok-Riyadh ties

The meeting also covered issues of mutual interest to foster cooperation between the two cities. Pimuk Simaroj, Secretary to the Governor of Bangkok, also joined the reception at the Amornphiman Room, Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha), Phra Nakhon district.
During the meeting, the Governor of Bangkok and the Saudi Ambassador exchanged views on areas of potential collaboration between the two cities, including the possibility of establishing a sister-city relationship.
On this occasion, the Saudi Ambassador invited the Governor of Bangkok to visit Riyadh, while the Governor extended an invitation to the Riyadh Governor and the Mayor of Riyadh to visit Bangkok.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia covers an area of 2,149,690 square kilometres (compared to Thailand’s 513,120 square kilometres). Its capital city is Riyadh, with a population of 33.26 million (Thailand’s population is 71.80 million, according to World Bank data for 2025). Arabic is the official language, and Islam is the national religion.
Saudi Arabia established diplomatic relations with Thailand on October 1, 1957 (marking the 68th anniversary in 2025). Key exports from Saudi Arabia include fuel, plastics and plastic products, organic chemicals, ships and floating structures, and fertilisers.
The country is governed as an absolute monarchy, with the King (Malik) as the head of state, managing state affairs through the Cabinet, with the Prime Minister serving as the head of the government.
