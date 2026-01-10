Cold surge chills upper Thailand; Bangkok down to 16°C

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned that upper Thailand will remain very cold over the next 24 hours as a strong high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China continues to cover the region.

People in affected areas are advised to take care of their health due to colder conditions, and to remain alert to fire risks as the weather is dry and windy.

In the South, rainfall is easing overall, but thunderstorms are still expected in parts of the lower South. The northeast monsoon remains fairly strong over the Gulf of Thailand and southern provinces, keeping seas rough.

The lower Gulf of Thailand will see waves of 2–3 metres, rising above 3 metres in thundery areas. The upper Gulf and offshore Andaman Sea will have waves of around 2 metres. Mariners should navigate with caution, and small boats in the lower Gulf are advised to stay ashore for one more day. Residents along the eastern southern coastline should also watch for strong waves.

Dust and haze in upper Thailand are expected to remain low to moderate due to poor ventilation.