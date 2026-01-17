Yodchanan pledges unity government and relentless anti-corruption drive

At the Bangkok Youth Center (Thai-Japanese) on the evening of January 17, 2026, Nation Group hosted the “Nation Election 2026 DEBATE: The Crossroads”, bringing together party representatives to present their visions ahead of the February 8 election.

Yodchanan Wongsawat, a party-list MP candidate and prime ministerial candidate for the Pheu Thai Party, said the most urgent task to deliver a tangible “turning point for Thailand” within the first year is to transform Thailand into a high-income, high-value economy.

He said that in the first 100 days, Pheu Thai would move quickly to consult organisations with differing ideas that are ready to act, to refine and align party policies so they can drive the country forward. Political parties, he said, must serve everyone, and he set a goal of forming a government that “joins hands in unity and harmony”, which he insisted Pheu Thai can deliver.

Yodchanan said Thailand is facing multiple challenges—from the economy and geopolitics to technology disruptions—making it essential to tackle the foundations, starting with system-wide debt resolution to give people room to breathe. He said the government must also restore hope among the public, which directly affects national GDP.