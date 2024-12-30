Another Jeju Air plane forced to return to the airport after landing gear problem

On December 30, 2024, another dramatic event involved a Jeju Air aircraft. The plane, which had departed from South Korea in the morning, was forced to return to its origin airport due to a problem with its landing gear system.

The latest flight, 7C101, departed from Gimpo International Airport in the west of Seoul at 6.37am local time, heading towards Jeju Island. However, an issue with the landing gear system was detected shortly after takeoff.

The flight had 161 passengers on board, and the captain decided to return to Gimpo Airport, arriving at 7.25am local time.

The airline then arranged for a replacement aircraft. Authorities are urgently inspecting and addressing the problem that occurred.