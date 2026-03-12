Summer storm lashes Bangkok as North, Northeast brace for hail

Bangkok was lashed by heavy rain on Thursday as Thailand’s Meteorological Department warned of a summer storm, with rainfall expected to affect 40% of the capital, while the North and Northeast were forecast to face severe weather including thunderstorms, strong winds and hail.

The department’s weather forecast for March 12 warned that upper Thailand would experience summer storms over the next 24 hours, bringing thunderstorms, strong gusts, hail and isolated heavy rain, with lightning also possible in some areas.





The conditions are being caused by a westerly wave moving in from Myanmar and covering the North and the western part of the Northeast, combined with another moderate high-pressure system or cold air mass from China extending over the Northeast, the East and the South China Sea.

At the same time, upper Thailand remains hot. Residents in the region have been advised to beware of the dangers posed by summer storms and to avoid open areas, large trees, unstable structures and unsecured billboards. Farmers have also been urged to strengthen fruit trees and prepare to protect agricultural produce and livestock from possible damage, while people are advised to look after their health during the changing weather.

In the South, thunderstorms and isolated heavy rain are expected due to easterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea. Waves in the lower Gulf are moderate, at around 1-2 metres, and more than 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea have been advised to avoid sailing in stormy areas.