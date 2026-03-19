Netherlands Embassy in Thailand to sell current Bangkok site, relocate to Dusit Central Park in August

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Thailand said that earlier this morning (March 19) Remco Johannes van Wijngaarden, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Thailand, announced the embassy is preparing to relocate to Dusit Central Park in August. The new site is in Bangkok’s central business district and is easily accessible by both private vehicles and public transport.

Consular work and other services for Dutch citizens and businesses in Thailand, Cambodia and Laos will not be affected by the move. Although the embassy will be closed for several days during the relocation, emergency consular assistance will remain available.

The embassy said Dutch embassies and ambassadorial residences worldwide are important places for meetings and collaboration. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs aims to maintain these buildings well and ensure they are able to meet future needs.

For this reason, the ministry is investing in buildings that are more sustainable, efficient, secure and future-ready. These considerations underpin the decision to sell the current embassy land and move to a new location in Bangkok.

At present, the Netherlands Embassy is located at 15 Soi Ton Son, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok. The embassy said the exact relocation date will be announced later.