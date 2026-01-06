Netherlands bans new Scottish Fold and Sphynx ownership

The Netherlands has made January 1, 2026 the first day of a tougher legal crackdown banning the keeping of cats with folded ears — such as the Scottish Fold — and hairless cats such as the Sphynx, in a bid to end animal suffering linked to harmful genetic traits.

Jean Rummenie, the caretaker junior nature minister, said in a statement that animal welfare is his priority and that cats should not “suffer unnecessarily” because of their physical traits.

• Folded-ear cats (e.g. Scottish Fold): Dutch authorities say the trait is linked to a genetic mutation that affects cartilage, causing pain, stiff joints and lameness — and in severe cases, paralysis.

• Hairless cats (e.g. Sphynx): Authorities say the lack of a protective coat makes temperature regulation difficult and increases risks such as skin problems and infections. They also cite the absence of whiskers as a sensory disadvantage.





Veterinary bodies welcomed the move. The Dutch veterinary association KNMvD and the European Union of Veterinary Practitioners (UEVP) backed the ban, with UEVP president Volker Moser describing it as a clear step to improve animal welfare and prioritise health over appearance or commercial interest.

However, some owners and breeders object. Former Sphynx breeder Svetlana Dimtcheva told Dutch media the animals “don’t suffer” as claimed and warned the ban could drive the breed towards extinction, while also increasing illegal imports from abroad.