Netherlands tops global pension index as Thailand ranks 41st

Consultancy firm Mercer has released the Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index 2025, revealing that the Netherlands remains number one this year. Singapore enters the top tier of the global pension index for the first time, while Thailand ranks 41st, classified in the C group, placing it near the lower end of the scale.

The report assessed the pension systems of 52 economic regions worldwide, using three key criteria: the adequacy of retirement income, sustainability of the system, and the integrity of governance.

In 2009, Singapore scored only a C in this index, but in just over a decade, its rating rose to B+ last year and now reaches A in 2025. Tim Jenkins, a partner at Mercer Sydney and head of the report team, said Singapore has strengthened its pension system consistently over the years, steadily improving its ranking. In recent years, the government has focused more on transparency, helping citizens understand the retirement income they can expect.

Singapore’s pension system is based on the Central Provident Fund (CPF), covering all Singaporean workers and permanent residents. Contributions are mandatory for both employees and employers.

“Singapore has moved fully from a C to an A rating,” Jenkins said. “The country’s strong economy also contributes, as the sustainability component of the index considers long-term economic growth.”