Social Security Board approves fairer pension calculation

Marasri Jairangsee, secretary-general of the Social Security Office, stated that the three-hour discussion included representatives from employers, employees and the government.

“Labour Ministry permanent secretary Boonsong Thapchaiyut, who chaired the Social Security Board, has approved the adjustment to the pension calculation for Section 33 and 39 insurers,” she said.

She explained that the adjustment has been under review since 2020. Along with a wage ceiling adjustment, the revised pension calculation is expected to result in higher retirement benefits starting January 1, 2026.