People’s Party urges employees to join hearings on new CARE pension formula

The opposition People’s Party (PP) on Wednesday urged members of the Social Security Fund (SSF) to take part in the ongoing online public hearings on the proposed new old-age pension formula.
PP MP Rukchanok Srinok said a group that stands to lose benefits under the new formula was suspected of conducting an information operation (IO) to distort the outcome of the hearings.
She said members of the Social Security Fund should therefore participate in greater numbers to ensure that the results accurately reflect public opinion.
According to Rukchanok, the alleged IO activity flooded the hearing website with 800–1,000 responses between 1 am and 5 am on Sunday and Monday, shifting the results from support for the proposed formula to opposition.
The hearings are being conducted via the Office of the Council of State’s website and official Line account. They opened on October 1 and will close on Friday, October 17.
The proposed system is known as the CARE formula, an acronym for Career-Average Revalued Earnings. It is designed to promote greater fairness, equality and sustainability in Thailand’s Social Security Fund.
Rukchanok said the CARE formula would ensure fairness for insured employees, but those who had taken advantage of the existing system were attempting to obstruct reform through online manipulation.