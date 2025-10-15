People’s Party urges employees to join hearings on new CARE pension formula

The opposition People’s Party (PP) on Wednesday urged members of the Social Security Fund (SSF) to take part in the ongoing online public hearings on the proposed new old-age pension formula.

MP alleges coordinated ‘IO’ campaign

PP MP Rukchanok Srinok said a group that stands to lose benefits under the new formula was suspected of conducting an information operation (IO) to distort the outcome of the hearings.

She said members of the Social Security Fund should therefore participate in greater numbers to ensure that the results accurately reflect public opinion.